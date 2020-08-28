See an Overdose? Call 911

Even if you’ve taken drugs or have some on you, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can protect you.

(WEST NIPISSING, SUDBURY, MARKSTAY-WARREN, FRENCH RIVER, KILLARNEY, ON) – Opioid overdoses are claiming the lives of thousands of people across Ontario and are steadily increasing. The statistics and numbers related to overdoses do not capture the profound distress being felt by those impacted. Observers may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement. To encourage people to seek life-saving assistance the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipissing West Detachment is launching the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) public awareness campaign.

The OPP is upholding its commitment to the Ontario Mobilization and Engagement Model of Community Policing and is using a collaborative approach to disseminate this public awareness campaign. Partnering with other community organizations will help the OPP better connect with people that are directly impacted by this Act.

The OPP has created posters, information cards and community safety videos to help educate the public and community agencies. These resources as well as other additional information about the GSDOA can be found by visiting: www.opp.ca/overdose or opp.ca/surdose and OPP social media accounts.

The law does provide protection against charges for:

· Possessing drugs for your own use

· Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge

The law does not provide protection against charges for:

· Trafficking illegal drugs

· Offences other than drug possession

· Any outstanding arrest warrants

· Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession

Anyone who encounters another person who appears to be in a state of overdose should immediately call 9-1-1.

Naloxone, or NARCAN as it is also known, is the antidote to opioid poisoning and reverses the effects of opioids that cause breathing to stop. Take-home Naloxone kits and training are available free of charge and without a prescription, to anyone who believes that they may need to use this antidote for themselves or for someone else. Naloxone can be obtained from your local Health Unit locations as well as participating pharmacies.