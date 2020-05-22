Secondary school teachers ratify new contract

ONTARIO – Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) members have voted to accept central bargaining agreements that were reached on April 20 with the Ontario government and associations representing the province’s school boards.

Education workers represented by OSSTF/FEESO voted to accept the education worker central agreement. Teachers and occasional teachers represented by OSSTF/FEESO also voted to accept the teacher/occasional teacher central agreement.

“OSSTF/FEESO members recognize these deals are imperfect but provide needed stability in these trying times,” said OSSTF/FEESO President Harvey Bischof in a statement. “While we were able to fend off some of the Ford government’s most egregious attacks on education, members will not forget this government’s efforts to undermine publicly-funded education in Ontario.”

“It’s true that without our efforts things would have been much worse,” continued Mr. Bischof. “But larger classes, mandatory e-learning and reduced funding for student supports will still be a reality in the province’s schools next September.”

“OSSTF/FEESO will continue the fight to reverse these destructive policies,” concluded Mr. Bischof

OSSTF/FEESO, founded in 1919, has over 60,000 members across Ontario. They include public high school teachers, occasional teachers, educational assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors, early childhood educators, psychologists, secretaries, speech-language pathologists, social workers, plant support personnel, university support staff and many others in education.