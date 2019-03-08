Second Gore Bay woman also part of Winter Games opening ceremony

RED DEER, ALBERTA—While Team Ontario biathlete Mackenzie Turner of Gore Bay had the very prestigious honour of carrying the Ontario team flag at the opening ceremonies of the recent Canada Winter Games, a second Gore Bay woman was also taking part in the ceremonies to open the games.

“When I was reading the story in The Recorder (last week) on Mackenzie I was thinking how ironic it was that there were two girls from Gore Bay leading the opening ceremony parade,” said Allen McQuarrie of Gore Bay.

Mr. McQuarrie and his wife Colleen are Melissa McQuarrie’s parents. “Melissa is a constable in the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and is stationed in the southwest region of Alberta. She has been with the RCMP about 10 years now,” he said.

“She was quite surprised on being selected to lead the parade, driving an RCMP vehicle to lead the athletes into the games at the opening ceremonies,” said Mr. McQuarrie.