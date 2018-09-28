Seasonal Manitoulin Island resident notches second hole-in-one of his life

GORDON—A seasonal resident of Manitoulin Island and an avid golfer notched the second hole-in-one of his life recently at the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC).

Jack Maskell of Naughton, who has a camp at Tobacco Lake, notched his ‘ace’ on the second hole white tees (125 yards) at MICC on men’s night on September 18. “I used a pitching wedge, and we (the group he was playing with) knew it was a good shot and very close to the hole but none of us could tell from the tee where it ended up.”

As for his calm reaction, “maybe it would have been different if I had saw the shot go in,” said Mr. Maskell, “then I probably would have been jumping around on the tee box.”

This marked Mr. Maskell’s second hole-in-one in his life. The first came in August 1995 on the fourth hole at MICC (his playing partners were Marv Woods and Dustin Woods). “The neat thing about this was that Marv had been the first golfer to ever get a hole-in-one at MICC.”

Playing with Mr. Maskell when he notched his second ace were Brian Bainborough, Stewart Simpson and Tom Sasvari.