Screen for COVID-19 as part of your morning routine

Parents/guardians are required to screen their children daily for any COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home from school if they or anyone in the household are sick or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19. Secondary students can self-screen and monitor for symptoms.

“Safety is a shared responsibility between the school, the home and the community, and families play a critical role in limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “As we get set to start a school year unlike any other, we remind parents/guardians and students that they must screen for COVID-19 as part of their morning routine.”

A screening tool in the form of a questionnaire can be accessed at rainbowschools.ca.Parents/guardians and students are not required to bring the completed questionnaire to school. They are required to review the questionnaire daily before leaving home.



Click here to access the questionnaire: https://www.rainbowschools.ca/parents/coronavirus/reopening/ Click here to access a COVID-19 screening fact sheet: https://www.rainbowschools.ca/parents/coronavirus/fact-sheets/ “Getting students back into the structure of school is important for their overall development and mental health,” said Director Blaseg. “We look forward to reopening Rainbow Schools while also doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve. Thank you for working together to keep everyone safe.”