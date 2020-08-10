SASHA SARA LEE MCCOMBER

April 20, 1985 – July 31, 2020

In loving memory of Sasha Sara Lee McComber, who, on the morning of July 31, 2020, passed away peacefully with her father by her side. During a courageous battle with cancer, Sasha spent her remaining days on Manitoulin Island. Her final days were spent with her family in the Hospice Suite of the Manitoulin Health Centre. Sasha was a graduate of the Registered Practical Nursing program of George Brown College. She had a compassionate heart and magnetic personality, and was always willing to help others with a smile. Many saw her as very loving and caring,with a great sense of humour. Sasha was also an avid traveller, with a love for exploration and adventure. She visited many different countries and travelled as often as she could. Sasha is survived by parents Cindy and Jim. Beloved sister of Shawn, Navada and Garnet. Dear auntie of Aiesha, Sage, Giovanni, Mariah and Nathan. Sasha was especially close with her cousins Linda, Samantha and Liannissa. She will be missed dearly and was loved by countless aunties, uncles, cousins and friends. A small private visitation was held

at the Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre on August 1 and 2, 2020. A private funeral was held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 am. A Celebration of Life will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.

A beautiful smile to hide the pain

Did you ever know that you’re my hero

And everything I would like to be?

I can fly higher than an eagle

For you are the wind beneath my wings

~Bette Midler