

Sandra Ostertag of Gordon Township passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in her 55th year. She is survived by her dear friend Ken Gibbs. Sandra will be missed by her step-children Krysten, John and Loren Gibbs, father-in-law Jack Gibbs, father Frank Ostertag, children Paul Todish, Candy Bond, Melissa Ostertag and Eric Nanibush as well as brothers Robert, Frank, Peter, Mark, Michael, sisters Sharon and Betty, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her mother Barbara, mother-in-law Eldean and a sister Barbara Ostertag-Elliott. Sandy’s greatest passion was her animals. She never quit caring and tending to her precious cows and chickens. Sandy was also caring and giving to all those close to her. Her favourite pastimes included cooking and preparing for the next holiday season with the passing of the last. A celebration of life will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

