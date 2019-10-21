SAMARAH TRINITY STEPHANIE NAOMI

BEBONANG-PAIBOMSAI

“BABY DOLL, SAMMY”

October 25, 2001 – October 15, 2019

In Loving Memory of Samarah Trinity Stephanie Naomi Bebonang-Paibomsai “Baby Doll, Sammy”, October 25, 2001 to October 15, 2019. Loved, cherished and survived by parents Maxine Paibomsai and Stephen Bebonang. Brothers Stefan, Steven Jr. and Saranden. Besties Whitney White, Trinity Cada and Ashley Corbiere. Grandmothers Veronica Bebonang and Vera Paibomsai. Aunties Alicia, Victoria, Susan, Laurie, Shelly, Jennifer, Miranda and Amanda. Uncles Tim, Richie, Chris, Theo, Corey and Robert. She will be greatly missed by many, many little and big cousins. Samarah loved to draw (almost anything), music, movies and especially chilling with her friends and spending time with her family. Also, being outdoors, walking around, cleaning (except her bedroom!) and whenever she could she would bake up a storm! Sam always had something positive to say about everyone, and she always wanted the best for her family and friends. That’s how she was; if she could help in anyway, she did! We love you Sam, Sammie, BabyDoll. Family gathered privately for 1 to 2 hours, then open to all loved ones at Saswaahns Centre in M’Chigeeng on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral Service took place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11am. Cremation to follow. Baamaa Pii. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.