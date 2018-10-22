SAMANTHA ROZINA LAVALLEE April 28, 1972 – October 15, 2018

Samantha Rozina Lavallee, a resident of Wikwemikong, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the age of 46. Born to Rozina (nee Mishibinijma) and Joseph (predeceased) Lavallee. Loving mother of Ace (predeceased), Darren, Andrew (Cayla) and Dustin. Proud grandmother of Laney and Scarlett. Dear sister of Rodney, Roger, Lissa (Calvin) and Timmy. Special auntie to Joshua, Sebastian, Clayton and Benjamin.Remembered by Godparents Ethel Peltier and Wayne Osawamaniki. Godson Steven Migwans. Will be missed by aunts and uncles, Phillip, Eugene (predeceased), Francis (predeceased), Howard, Mary, Dianne (Robert), Malcolm, Terry, Valerie (Dave), Thomas (Elizabeth), Wilfred (Evelyn), Thaddeus (Bonnie predeceased), Vincent (predeceased), Veronica, Rose (Ron predeceased) and Henry (Corrine). Many friends and cousins. Sam had strong culinary skills. She enjoyed cooking and baking homemade pies. Sam welcomed many into her home. She enjoyed watching scary movies and listening to country classics. Sam always had a friendly listening ear. She has touched many in her own gentle way. Visitation from 11:30 am Wednesday at South Bay Centre. Funeral mass was at 11 am Friday, October 19, 2018 at Our Lady of Grace, South Bay. Burial at South Bay Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -