Sagamok First Nation withdraws from the Anishinabek Nation

SAGAMOK – Sagamok First Nation has made good on a decision to withdraw their membership from the Anishinabek Nation first announced last year. In a notice to community members chief and council said there were two reasons they made the decision to withdraw.

The first reason cited is that Sagamok has its own political authority to deal with the Crown through the Huron-Superior Treaty of 1850 and the band leadership say they “don’t need a middle man to handle their affairs.”

The notice to band members goes on to point out that the original function of the Anishinabek Nation (originally known as the Union of Ontario Indians) was as a means to further political advocacy. Chief and council now suggest that the organization has morphed into just another layer of bureaucracy that “siphons off funding for First Nations.”

The withdrawal comes as the First Nations that comprise the Anishinabek Nation are in the midst of a ratification vote on the First Nations Land Management Act, cited by its proponents as the first step in moving First Nation communities out from under the patriarchal auspices of the Indian Act and a full assertion of sovereignty rights.

Sagamok council asserts that there is no need to follow the FNLMA course because self-governance is enshrined in the Huron-Superior Treaty.

“It is their choice,” said a philosophical Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare. “It surprised me too,” he continued. “We had received a letter from them just before Christmas. They basically said that they just want to go in another direction.”

Grand Council Chief Hare said he held no rancour towards the band and its leadership in regards to the announcement.

“I wish them well,” he said. “We are still friends and if they need help, I hope they know that we will still be there for them and will do whatever we can for them.”