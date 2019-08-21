It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Ruth Elizabeth McGill on August 10, 2019 in Fenelon Falls. Ruth is survived by her brother Beverly John McGill (Jessie), her nieces and nephews Douglas MacVicar, Marian (MacVicar) Hughes, David Purvis and Helen McGill, along with her great-nieces and great-nephews. Ruth was born on January 4, 1931 in Gore Bay. She was the youngest child of the late Elizabeth Marguerite (Wright) McGill and the late James Roger Beverly McGill. She was predeceased by her step-mother Kate and her sisters Myra Marguerite (McGill) MacVicar and Alice Jean (McGill) Purvis. Raised and educated mainly in Gore Bay, she left the Island to attend secretarial college in Toronto. After graduation she joined the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force, now the Toronto Police Service, where she enjoyed a fulfilling and distinguished 39-year career. After retiring, Ruth made her home in Bobcaygeon where she resided until moving to Fenelon Court in 2018. Ruth was the salt of the earth, honest and kind. She will be remembered for her extremely quick and very pointed sense of humour. She could and would have everyone around her filled with laughter by her keen power of observation and sense of humour. Never one to be sentimental, the highest compliment she could pay someone was to tease her or him. You know who you are. She will be greatly missed. Funeral service in Bobcaygeon took place on August 17, 2019.