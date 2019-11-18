RUBY MARIE SCHIECKOFF

Ruby Marie Schieckoff passed away peacefully at Centennial Manor, Little Current on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in her 86th year. She will be sadly missed by her sons Brian (Jackie) Schieckoff, Christopher (Lindsay) Swartz and daughter Gail (Eric) Tober. Loving grandmother of Pam (John), Paul (Angela), Darryl (Josie), Megan (Shawn), Hazel-Ann, Debra-Lee, Matthew, Joey and Peyton, great-grandmother to Avery, Brittany, Morerica, Tamara, Calvin, Ryan, Trinity, Santana, Kris, Teanna and Brady and great-great-grandmother to Brynlee, Sophia, Audrey and Tatum. She is also remembered by sister Joyce Ann (Robert) Schnarr, brothers-in-law Bill (Veronica) and Kenny (Carol Anne) Schieckoff, sister-in-law Elaine (Vaughn) Braby and by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Harold, parents Willard and Margaret (Kocher) Swartz, brothers Ross, Bob, and Grant Swartz, sister Betty Oakley and brother-in-law Howard Schieckoff. Friends were received at Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 12 pm, noon. Interment followed at Providence Bay Cemetery. In remembrance, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca