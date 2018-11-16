Royal Canadian Legion Bells of Peace initiative commemorated Armistice 100

OTTAWA—Communities throughout Manitoulin Island took part in the Royal Canadian Legion Bells of Peace Initiative on Remembrance Day, November 11.

In Gore Bay, Anglican Church members Peter Lawr and Rene Proulx each rang the bell 25 times (for a total of 50), then several members of the United Church including Herb Strain, Heather Patterson, Reverend Mercedes Hughes and Johanna Allison took turns ringing the bell for a total of 50 times.

St. John’s Church in Kagawong and the Silver Water United Church held special services and a bell ringing ceremony, and similar events took place at churches around Manitoulin.

The Royal Canadian Legion launching of Bells of Peace Initiatives were held throughout Canada, with bells being rung 100 times in communities at the setting of the sun on Sunday, marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the fighting in the First World War.

With five symbolic peals from the HMCS Carleton Naval Bell, the Royal Canadian Legion, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, launched Bells of Peace in Ottawa on October 24. The ceremony “symbolizing peace from coast to coast will allow Canadians to stop, remember and feel the joy that the end of the war brought after so much death and destruction,” said Legion Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine. “It will also be a reflection of the deep respect we hold for our many veterans who served in the First World War and for those who continue to serve our country today.”