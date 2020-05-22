Rower with Island ties welcomed to U. of British Columbia team

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Rowing phenom Sally Jones has been welcomed to the University of British Columbia (UBC) rowing team with open arms. Ms. Jones, who lives in Victoria, B.C. is the granddaughter of Bill and Diane Baker, residents of Gordon/Barrie Island.

On the UBC university news site it was announced May 8, “we’re super excited to welcome our next recruit, Sally Jones, to the team! Sally rows for VCRC (Victoria City Rowing Club) and had an awesome season last year. She took home medals at the B.C. Games and Canadian Henley.”

“She’s full of smiles and has an amazing attitude,” the UBC rowing team release notes. “We know she’s going to fit right in with the team and are super excited to see her grow and push our team further!”