ROSEANNE ELIZABETH BEYERS (nee Downey)



Roseanne Elizabeth Beyers (85) peacefully passed away on December 27, 2018, at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario surrounded by her loving family. Roseanne is survived by her beloved husband Tom, loving children Randy (Mono, ON) and Joanne (Thessalon, ON), daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Ted, four adoring grandchildren Nicholas, Steven, Blake and Danielle, and will be missed by her devoted dog Muffin. Sibling to her brothers, Joe and Don, deceased sister Marybelle, she will be greatly missed by her extended family. Tobacco Lake, sunsets, and all her Manitoulin Haweater friends held a special place in Roseanne’s heart for over 60 years. She was also known for out-fishing most family members. Roseanne was an active member in the local curling and euchre communities. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Cancer Society for the past 20 years. A special thank you to those who cared for Roseanne at University Hospital Cardiac Centre. Roseanne’s strong will allowed her to survive three open heart surgeries. A teacher by nature, Roseanne actively participated in the hospital programme by allowing the new residents to examine her heart. As a faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity St. Stephen’s Memorial Anglican Church, Roseanne was well known for wearing her Toronto Maple Leaf jersey at Sunday morning service following a victory. A service will be held at Holy Trinity St. Stephen’s in the spring to celebrate Roseanne’s life. Roseanne will be cremated and interred at the Union Cemetery in Alliston, Ontario. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Roseanne can do so to the University Hospital Cardiac Centre or Holy Trinity St. Stephen’s Memorial Anglican Church at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/forestlawn/obituaries/roseanne-elizabeth-beyers/28167/.

- Advertisement -