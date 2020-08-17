RONALD “TERRY”

GEORGE WHITE

May 6, 1941 – August 13, 2020

In loving memory of Ronald “Terry” George White who passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Sallymay White. Loving father of Rick (Sue), Bonnie (Warren) and Kim (Chuck). Step-father of Andrew (Tara) and Travis (Amy). Doting grandpa of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loving brother to many brothers and sisters. Will be missed by many extended family and friends. As per Terry’s request, there will be no services. Donations in Terry’s name can be made to the Daffodil Terrace Lodge, 41 Ramsey Lake Rd., Sudbury, ON P3E 5J1.