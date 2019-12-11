RONALD CLIVE (RON) BRANDOWSeptember 9, 1958 – December 5, 2019

Ronald Clive Brandow passed at his home at the age of 61 on December 5, 2019. Born September 9, 1958, son of Jean Brandow (late Lee Brandow). Brother of Gary (Faye), Ann (William predeceased); nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Step brother of Joe (Sheila), Nellie Abernot, Lawrence (Debbie). Predeceased by Marion (Harold), Leta (Alfred), Noreen (Harvey), Betty Jean (Lloyd) and Jim (Susan). Ron had a lifelong passion for fishing. At Ron’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary (Angel Bus) as expressions of sympathy and made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.