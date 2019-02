RONALD BERNARD

KABONI-BEBAMIKAWE

February 5, 1959 – February 2, 2019

Ronald passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Beloved son of Ambrose (predeceased) and Rosemary Kaboni-Bebamikawe. Grandson of Adam and Louise Kaboni (Trout) and Onezime and Victoria Bebamikawe (Jacko) all predeceased. Ronald is survived by daughters Helen (Hanway) Shakespeare and Loretta Hanway. Grandchildren Michael Benally III, Laney Benally, Carly Benally, Brandon Benally, and Chason Benally. Great-grandson Armando John Marco Hanway. Dear brother of Teia, Mary (predeceased), Darrell (predeceased), Karen (Thomas), Marvin, and Herbert (predeceased). Dear uncle to Jocelyn, Phoebe, Fancy, Devon, Bradley, Kiersten, Maximus, Sky, and Summer. Godchild Therese Aiabens-Peltier. Will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Resting at St. Anthony Daniel Church in Kaboni, visitation was on Monday, February 4, 2019 at12 noon. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 3 pm with burial at Wiikwemkoongsing (Kaboni) Cemetery.

