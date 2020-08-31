RON TOWNS

In loving memory of Ron Towns, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved husband for over 64 years to Evelyn. Dear father of April (Alan) Bois, Bob (Ann), Greg (Janyn) and Ken (Terry). Cherished grandfather of Jorgen, Kara, Laura, Kristen, Myles, Quinn, Jessie and great-grandchildren Mya, Gabby, Lucas and Peter. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Emma (Bower) Towns, siblings Cecil (Eileen), Lewis (Jean), Gordon (Lyla), Louise (Albert “Bert”) Driver, Irene (Fred) Hinschburger, Marge (Jack) Holtze. On August 30, 2020 our father, friend, and husband passed from this world to a life with Christ. He left his mark on not only his community but on many who knew him. Ron was born in Nipissing, Ontario in 1932 and raised in Golden Valley. From an early age he grew his love of the outdoors and working in the timber industry. Working in lumber camps in Restoule and later in the Odorizzi Lumber Mill in GoldenValley, gave him his training for what would eventually become his lifelong career and passion, as a Forester with Ontario Hydro. His career at Hydro spanned 39 years and culminated in the position of Area Forestry Foreman on Manitoulin Island. Ron’s early Hydro career saw him spending time on Manitoulin where he met the love of his life Evelyn Osterkruger. In 1955 they married and began a life together that raised four children – April, Bob, Greg and Ken rounding out their family along with a number of foster children and whomever needed a home. A lifetime of love would continue to foster a growing family that would result in seven grandchildren and four great- grandchildren, so far! Ron was always involved in his community along with organizations that his children participated in. The list includes the Anglican Church in Little Current, Little Current Fish and Game Club, Volunteer Fire Fighter in Little Current, Minor Hockey Coach, Mason’s, Eastern Star, Shriners, Little Current and Howland Municipal Councils, Volunteer Driver for Children’s Aid Society and the Spanish River Boys Quartet to name a few. Aside from his community involvement, Ron enjoyed hunting with his boys including son-in-law Al, fishing, boating, woodworking, lots of gardening and his passion Island Tree Service. Of course nothing could compare with spending time with any of his grandkids – they were all great! One of Ron’s notable accomplishments was being the drum major for the first “unofficial” annual Haweater parade with brother-in-law’s Doug and Barkley in the early 70s! Known far and wide for his whistling, his integrity, kindness and down to earth values, he will be missed by all who knew him. He loved his family, friends community, and all of the birds that visited his well stocked bird feeders. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Little Current Hospital Auxiliary or the Shriner’s as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.