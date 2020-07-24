Rogerson-Lefebvre team wins Manitoulin Golf men’s open championship

GORDON—The team of Craig Rogerson and Dan Lefebvre have won the Manitoulin Golf men’s open championship for the second time in three years.

The Rogerson-Lefebvre team won the championship flight at the men’s open held this past Saturday and Sunday. They had a total score of 97, posting an 18-hole score of 65 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. Due to inclement weather, participants only played nine holes on Sunday.

Finishing in a tie for second place with a 27-hole score of 98 was the Aaron and Marvin Assinewai team and the Troy Chatwell and Kyle Kauppi team.

“On behalf of Manitoulin Golf, we would like to thank everyone for coming out this weekend to take part in the tournament,” said Dan Marois. “Back in June we weren’t sure there would be any tournaments held this year (due to COVID-19).”

“Thanks to Dave Carr and the grounds staff, the course is in great shape,” said Mr. Marois. “And thank you to Myrna (Thomas) and her kitchen staff for their hospitality, and providing great food and beverages all weekend long.”

“We want to thank all the golfers for being patient, especially during the COVID-19 situation, and following all the recommendations for social distancing etc.,” said Mr. Marois.

In the first flight, the team of Billy Biederman and Bryan Corbiere took first place with a score of 107. They were one stroke better than the team of Marcel Leclair and Gordon Reid who posted a score of 108.

In the second flight, the team of Marc Addison and Garret Gouge took top spot with a score of 111. In second was Kyle Noble and Sean Case with a score of 112.

The third flight saw the father-son team of Kevin and Conor Sullivan take first place with a score of 115.

Special prizes were also provided during the weekend, including to Justice Corbiere for having the longest drive on Saturday and the prize for closest to the pin going to Jesse Beaudin. On Sunday, Troy Chatwell took home the longest drive and Craig Rogerson was closest to the hole.

A total of 36 teams took part in the tournament.