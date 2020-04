RODNEY ALVIN STONE

March 16, 1960 – March 10, 2020

In loving memory of Rodney Alvin Stone, who died in Leduc, Alberta, Canada on March 10, 2020. Husband of Jo-Anne (Armstrong) Stone. Will be missed dearly by his naptime fur buddies Sam and Jules. Arrangements to be announced at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Association or Diabetic Association are appreciated.