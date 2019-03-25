ROBERT WILLIAM CORBIERE

June 12, 1929 – March 18, 2019

In Loving Memory of Robert William Corbiere, August 9, 1952 to March 18, 2019. Beloved son of Philip and Dorothy Corbiere (both predeceased). Cherished father to Robert Jr, Charmaine and Jeremy. Predeceased by siblings Helen Jane, Mary Anne, Cathy, Jim, Ronald, Doreen, Linda and Francis. Survived by brother’s Lyman (Fay), Douglas and sisters-in law Norma and Jan. Will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Robert will be fondly remembered by many friends and family as Honky Tonk. Robert had a big heart and loved his family. He was a jack of all trades. He drove truck for a living. Funeral services will be held at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Saturday, March 30 at 1 pm.

