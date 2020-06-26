ROBERT (ROB) RAYMOND

WILLIAM NORRIS

October 16, 1965 – June 19, 2020

In loving memory of Robert (Rob) Norris who passed away June 19, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario. Son of Robert and Lynne (predeceased) Norris. Survived by son Robbie and friend Lori. Will be missed by sisters Candy (Dan), Tracy (Scott) and Sherry (Gerald). Rob will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Rob will be buried with his Mom at Queen’s Lawn Cemetry in Grimsby. Rest in peace Rob!