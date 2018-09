Robert Neil Joshua died peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the age of 73. Loved spouse of Anne Panamick. Beloved father of Tracey (Ron). Proud grandfather of Alexandria and Lucy. He was a hard worker and a wonderful provider for his family. He will be missed. At Josh’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.