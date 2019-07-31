ROBERT LEWIS BEANGE May 18, 1924 – July 19, 2019

Robert Lewis Beange, 95 years young, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the QE11 Hospital, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Born on May 18, 1924 in Ice Lake, Manitoulin Island, Ontario. Son of the late Robert and Ethel (Spry) Beange. After growing up and attending school in Gore Bay, Manitoulin Island, Ontario, he moved to Sudbury, Ontario and was employed in the Copper Refinery for INCO for a few months before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), training as a Wireless Operator Air Gunner. After the war, he joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). He was a member for 25 years, serving in Regina, Saskatchewan; Ottawa, Ontario; Halifax, Nova Scotia and Fredricton, New Brunswich. Upon his retirement he and his wife Irene returned to Halifax, Nova Scotia where he was employed with the Bank of Canada Security for 18 years. Upon retirement, Robert lived till his passing at The Berkeley on Gladstone St., Halifax, Nova Scotia. Robert (Bob) is survived by sister Marion (late Douglas Helm), brothers Murray (Luba) and Elwood (Edith), sister-in-law Betty (late Cliff), Sylvia (late Laird) as well as cousins, nephews and nieces and many friends. Robert was predeceased by his late wife Irene (DeMont) of 56 years, sisters Murdean and her late husband Ken Bessey, Donelda and her late husband Gilbert Gilchrist, brothers Cliff, Laird and Private Keith (WW2 in 1945). Robert was a member of Hope United Church, Halifax, Nova Scotia; the RCMP Veterans Association and Ashburn Golf Club, Halifax, NS. At Robert’s request, there will be no visitation, cremation and burial at Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Robie Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of one’s choice. To leave online condolences visit

