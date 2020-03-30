ROBERT LAWRENCE FLOOD

October 24, 1933 – March 21, 2020

Robert Lawrence Flood, lovingly remembered by his children Tom (Denise) Flood, Rosanne (Michael) Campbell, Yolanda Taylor (Curtis Durham), daughter-in-law Christa (David) Flood, their mother Betty Osborne, eight grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and dear friend Helen Mossey. Also survived by his brother Charlie (Lynne) Flood and his sister Ruth Grexton (Ken). Predeceased by his parents Clarke and Marion Flood, son David Flood, brothers Gerald and Harry Flood. Cremation has taken place and at Lawrence’s request there will be no service at this time.