ROBERT JOSEPH PAYETTE

March 12, 1949 – May 27, 2019

Robert Joseph Payette, a resident of Windsor and formerly of Providence Bay, passed away May 27, 2019. Bob enjoyed life and had many interests including playing baseball, playing cards and watching his favourite shows on TV, baseball, CNN, etc. His greatest love was his children and family, and he will be remembered by them for his great sense of humor which he kept right until his death. Robert is survived by his wife Anna-Marie, children, Alexis Fox (Sammy), Logan, Cheyenne (predeceased April 19, 2010), parents, Joseph and Kathleen Payette (predeceased), brothers and sisters, Shirley, David James (both predeceased) of Chatham, Patricia (husband Ted Patterson, predeceased) of Spring Bay, Beverly and Duane Cress of Mindemoya, Deborah and Gorman Young of Providence Bay, John and Heather Payette of Sudbury, Bill and Leslie Payette of Mississaga/Toronto, Cindy and John McMaster of Spring Bay, Mike and Gayle Payette of M’Chigeeng, Sarah and Bob Kay of Spring Bay. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles. Funeral was May 31, 2019 at Morris Sutton Chapel, Windsor, Ontario. Cremation followed with burial at Providence Bay Cemetery.

