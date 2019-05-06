ROBERT “BOB” OWEN WILSON

June 29, 1928 – May 4, 2019

In Loving Memory of Robert ” Bob” Owen Wilson June 29,1928 – May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee McLean)(predeceased 2009). Loving father of Isabelle, Bruce (Beverly), Marguerite Wilson, Deannie Sokolowski, Jeannie Stephens (Paul) and Lois Atkison (Joseph). Predeceased by sons John (1998) and Mark (2011). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Sokolowski, Curtis and Melissa Stephens, Lauren and Sidney Pettigrew, and Conrad Wilson. Doting great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren, Freddy, Zackary, Evan . Predeceased by parents Joseph and Flora (McColeman) and siblings Arden, James, Jack, Joe, Bill, Bert, Vernon, Nell, and Dean. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family received friends at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 7 pm to 9 pm. The funeral service is at 1 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2019. Burial at Hilly Grove at a later date.