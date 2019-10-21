

Robert (Bob) George Phelps, of Spring Bay and formerly of Woodstock and London, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, October 21, 2019, in his 68th year. Best friend and soulmate to Karen (Whitwell) Phelps. Proud Dad of Randy (Sarah), Brian (Taunya), Kevin (Crystal White) and Darren (Jenn) Phelps and dear “Papa” to Owen, Christopher and Brianna, Justice (Austin Ball), Rylie and Brayden, Kole, Kayden and Parke, and Lillian and soon to be new sibling (October 2019) and great-“Papa” to Georgia. Bob will be missed by his father George, his brother Ron and sisters Anne Reeves and Carole (Pat) McKeag, sister-in-law Deb Ronson (Jerry DeCaluwe), brother-in-law Scott (Louise) Whitwell and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Hellen (Smith) Phelps (2019), grandson Logan (2018) and parents-in-law George (1989) and Janet Whitwell (2008). His passion for following Formula One racing was second only to spending time with his family. At the request of the family there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or charity of Choice as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.