ROBERT “ALLAN” MCCULLIGH

April 24, 1949 – May 26, 2020

In loving memory of Robert “Allan” McCulligh, a resident of Sudbury, who passed peacefully on May 26, 2020 with his family by his side, in his 72nd year. Allan, son of Milfred and Patsy (McCauley) McCulligh (both predeceased), was born and raised on Manitoulin Island. He is survived by siblings Steven, Linda (Randy) Waugh and Lois Ann (John) Lanktree. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews Jeff, Michael, Craig, Phil, Lori, Lisa and Dakota. Allan had worked as a miner at Inco, but spent much of his time on Manitoulin Island with deer hunting being the highlight of his year. His last years included a difficult journey with dementia, and his family is deeply grateful to the care provided by Finlandia Nursing Home. A private family graveside burial will be held at Hilly Grove Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hoivakoti Nursing Home, Finlandia Village, either online at FinlandiaVillage.ca or by mailing a cheque to Finlandia Village, 233 Fourth Ave, Sudbury, Ontario P3B 4C3. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralhome.ca.