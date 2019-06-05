Rick Piché benefit concert next week in Mindemoya

MINDEMOYA – ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love, Sweet Love’ is a benefit concert for Manitoulin Family Resources and St. Francis Church. Rick Piché and friends will be in concert on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 at St. Francis Anglican Church in Mindemoya at 7:30 pm.

The theme of the concert is ‘love’ and will feature 20 of Rick’s favourite love songs, including songs by The Beatles, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Peter, Paul and Mary, Jim Croce, Louis Armstrong, The Rankin Family, John Denver, Van Morrison and more. The musicians for the show will be Peter Gordon on vocals and guitar; Jim Smith on saxophone; Janice Frame on vocals: Warren Schlote on keyboard; Ellie Maxwell on vocals; Margaret Piché on vocals and sound; and Rick Piché on vocals and guitar.

“Peter Gordon is a Haweater, born and raised on the Island,” Mr. Piché says. “He has been singing beside me since my second concert on the Island. He is amazing with vocal harmonies and this year will be playing guitar as well.”

“Many people know Jim Smith,” Mr. Piché continues. “Jim is a natural musician, I am always so impressed by the beautiful sound he produces on his saxophone. It is a pleasure to perform with him.”

“Janice Frame is the United Church Minister for Silver Water, Meldrum Bay and Elizabeth Bay,” he adds. “She is perfect for this concert because she exudes love when she sings. Her enthusiasm is contagious!”

“Warren Schlote has moved to the Island this past year and is working for The Manitoulin Expositor,” Mr. Piché continues. “If you check your newspaper, you might see that you have already been reading his work. Warren is not just a gifted writer, he is also a talented keyboard player. (Note: Warren did not write this!)”

Ellie Maxwell is little sister to Joseph Maxwell, the record setting Manitoulin shot putter. “Watching her sing, it is hard to believe that she is only 11 years old. Her sound and stage presence make her seem like a seasoned performer. She is definitely an upcoming Manitoulin talent.”

“Margaret Piché will join me on a couple of duets, but will run sound on most songs,” he adds.

This is Mr. Piché’s seventh fundraising concert here on the Island, since he and his wife moved here nine years ago. When asked why he does these concerts, he responded with, “What I do get is a lot of satisfaction. I love performing, and being able to perform with a group of talented musicians is always wonderful. I also love the idea of doing something positive for the community. I have always thought that ‘if you are not giving, you are not living.’ Doing nice things for others makes you feel a bit better about yourself, and that is a good thing. The first $1,000 raised will go directly to the Manitoulin Family Resources for their Christmas food baskets. The rest will go to the church’s mission fund to help out with other community projects. My goal is to present a night of music that will make people smile and have a good time. If a person leaves the concert feeling a bit better than they did before the concert, then I have done my job.”

Tickets are $15 and are available from Kat’s Pet Supplies, Mindemoya, Almaz Health Food Store, Gore Bay or by phone at 705-210-0409.

“If you want a positive, fun night out then be there, because ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love, Sweet Love,’” Mr. Piché concludes.