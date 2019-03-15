Richard Huneault appointed Manitoulin’s Crown attorney

GORE BAY—Richard Huneault has now been appointed as the full-time Crown attorney for the District of Manitoulin.

“It has been a wonderful experience since May (when he took over the position on an interim basis),” said Mr. Huneault when contacted by the Recorder late last week. He noted he had been appointed to the position of Crown attorney effective February 19.

Mr. Huneault graduated from the University of Ottawa Law School in 1992. After articling with Horeck, Beckett, Babji and Fragomeni in Sudbury, he was called to the bar in 1997.

- Advertisement -

He began his career in private practice as a criminal defence lawyer. Mr. Huneault is bilingual and has experience in both trial and appellate work.

In 2006, he was appointed as a standing agent and was the lead federal prosecutor of drug offences for the District of Sudbury.

Mr. Huneault joined the Ministry of the Attorney General in 2009 as an assistant Crown attorney and has acted in various roles as a trial Crown, a team lead and acting Crown attorney in Sudbury. He held the position of acting crown attorney prior to being named the Crown attorney for Gore Bay.

Mr. Huneault told the Recorder, “I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Gore Bay and Manitoulin Island.”