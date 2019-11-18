RICHARD BISSON SR.

“RICK”

In Loving Memory Of Richard Bisson Sr. “Rick”, who died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in his 63rd year. Reunited in death with his beloved late wife, Jean. Proud father of Natalie, Richard and Stephanie, all of Toronto. Proud papa to his four grandchildren, Joshua, Benjamin, Jacob and Isabelle, all of Toronto. Son of the late James and Anne Bisson (nee Migwans). Survived by sister Audrey Bisson of Toronto. His two brothers Brian (Stephanie) and Ed Bisson (wife Linda) of M’Chigeeng. Survived by his brothers-in law, Hughie Mishibinijima (wife Velma) and Percy Simon Sr. (wife Nancy). Preceded by his siblings Gus, Timothy, Norma and Ken. Survived by his goddaughter Sarah Simon and godson Shane Mishibinijima. Godfather to the late Robert and Percy Simon Jr. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Will be sadly missed by his three furry friends, Chico, Lazy and Chicken. Rick was a hard working father and loving husband. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Air Liquide. He moved to Toronto in the 1970s where he met his wife Jean. They were happily married for 35 years until her death in 2013. We are comforted by the thought that they are now reunited. His sense of humor, funny stories and jokes will be missed. Baa maa pii, Dad. The family would like to thank Lauren and Dr. Lipari at Anishnawbe Health in Toronto for their diligent care. If so desired, donations to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Visitation was from 8 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Saswaahns Spiritual Centre. Funeral Mass was 10 am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church.