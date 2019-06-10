RHEA WATT May 10, 1930 – November 21, 2018



Rhea Watt was born May 10, 1930, in Robinson Township on Manitoulin Island. She passed away on November 21, 2018, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, with her son Robert and niece Lois at her side. Rhea is survived by her son Robert Huntington of Calgary; daughter Jane Malcomb of Victoria; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her niece Lois Valley, who cared for her in her final years and her sister Audrey Harper (late Howard) of Gore Bay. Also survived by sister-in-law Myrtle Baptist of Durham. Rhea was predeceased by husbands Alex Huntington and Harry Watt; parents Bertha (Morden) and Norman Matheson; sisters Anne Hopkins (Murray); Vera Falls (Arden); brothers Charlie Matheson; Matt Matheson (Ollie) and Irving Matheson. Rhea was born and raised on Manitoulin Island. She moved to Toronto and did secretarial work until she married Alex Huntington. They would spend summers at the cottage they shared with Anne and Murray on Silver Lake. She met and married Harry after Alex’s death and moved to British Columbia. She worked in the hospital dietary department. After Harry’s death Rhea moved to Owen Sound where she spent many happy hours with her sister Anne. Anne and Rhea shared a special bond. Rhea enjoyed being back in Ontario and was able to visit with other family members. Rhea enjoyed doing crafts and had a great knack of finding unique gifts for family members. She had a huge collection of elephants in many sizes and poses. She also had a great collection of family photos. Rhea’s ashes will be interred in Silver Lake Cemetery on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 pm.