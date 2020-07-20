RHEA MARILYN STACK (NEE ARMSDEN)

In loving memory of Rhea Marilyn (nee Ar msd en) Stack, 84 years, who passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Health Sciences North. Beloved wife of John S tack (predeceased 2010). Loving mother of Marilyn (husband Mike Legault) and Chris; special mother to Bart “Ron”. Cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear daughter of Jack and Frieda (Schaus) Armsden (both predeceased). Memorial Service was held in the R. J. Barnard Chapel, Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 pm. Friends gathered after 1:45 pm on Thursday. Cremation with interment in the family plot at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. For donations and messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org. Due to COVID-19 Directives, 80 people or fewer may attend the service. All others may view it at:https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php? k=159476537867583.