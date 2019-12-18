Reverend Bessie Lane passed away on December 3, 2019 after a full and distinguished life in her 95th year. Born on Manitoulin Island on August 4, 1925. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Clara Lane and her brother James Lane (Madeline predeceased). Bessie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her siblings Evelyn (Lloyd Lane predeceased), Maudie (Barry Powell predeceased) and Bob (Debbie) Lane. Lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and friends from the church and community. Bessie was both a diaconal and ordained minister of the United Church of Canada, where she spent over 50 years in the ministry. She was commissioned in 1966 and ordained in 1976. She served congregations in Lindsay, Sudbury, Whitby and Oshawa. Bessie served on many committees, volunteered, built homes with Habitat For Humanity and travelled the world. A special thank you to the Northminster United Church congregation and choir, and Lynde Creek Manor for their kindness. The family received friends at Northminster United Church (676 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa) on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12 pm until 2 pm. A funeral service was held in the sanctuary at 2 pm. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Bessie’s name to the charity of your choice. Internment will take place at Gordon Cemetery in the Spring.