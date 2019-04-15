REV. LLOYD LYNESS WARK,

B.A. B.D. M.A.SC

February 11, 1926- April 10, 2019

Lyness Wark passed into eternity on April 10, 2019, after a transformational challenge of living and dying with cancer. He grew up on the family farm of his parents, Heber and Olive Wark in Port Elgin, ON., with siblings, Joe, David, Clare, Shirley, and Marylou. Lyness met Helen White of Spring Bay, ON while they were students at Emmanuel Bible College. They married and shared 66 happy years together until Helen died in December 2015, having raised five children, Gloria, Gwendolyn, Gavin, Fay and Evangeline. Lyness and Helen were also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lyness’s remarkable career spanned a wide range of service including factory worker, college and university professor, Principal of Emmanuel Bible College, pastor, counsellor, palliative care instructor, and Supervisor for Family & Children’s Services of Bruce County, ON. Lyness and Helen settled in Providence Bay, ON in their retirement, where they continued to serve their community in many ways (Providence Bay Seniors Club, Meals on Wheels, palliative care volunteer, men’s breakfast server) until the time of their deaths. Lyness will be remembered, among other things, as a consummate gardener, a compassionate listener, an engaging teacher and storyteller, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and one who was always willing to lend a hand wherever needed. Donations to the Mindemoya Health Centre Auxiliary would be appreciated.

