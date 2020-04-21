Resident at St. Joseph’s Villa tests positive for COVID-19

On April 19, 2020, an outbreak was declared at St. Joseph’s Villa after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Today, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a St. Joseph’s Villa resident in her 80s, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Public Health service area to 46.

“I am pleased to report that the resident is doing well and has no symptoms. She remains in self-isolation,” said Jo-Anne Palkovits, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Centre. “We understand this is very worrisome news to hear; however, we want to reassure our staff, residents and their families that the risk of infection throughout our facility remains low. The safety of our residents, and staff, remains our number one priority,” said Ms. Palkovits.

All 64 residents who live on the first floor of the Villa where the employee worked have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, only one resident has tested positive to date. The employee who tested positive is currently recovering at home. All staff who were identified as close contacts with this staff member have been tested.

“We continue to work very closely with St. Joseph’s Health Centre to manage the outbreak and to ensure additional control measures are put in place to limit the spread of infection,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

As a long term care facility, St. Joseph’s Health Centre cares for a resident population that is high risk. A number of preventative measures have been in place for the last several weeks to protect residents and staff. St. Joseph’s Health Centre enacted plans in all facilities for the last month to ensure the safety of patients, residents, and staff.

Actions taken

Staff and residents have been following strict physical distancing guidelines.

Group activities are discontinued and residents have been eating all meals in their rooms, separate from others.

Staff screening occurs at the beginning and end of shifts, including temperature checks.

All staff and essential visitors wear masks, gowns, goggles, and gloves.

Residents are being assessed three times a day for symptoms of COVID-19. This includes temperature checks.

All admissions to St. Joseph’s Villa have been put on hold.

Visitor restrictions have been in effect since the beginning of March.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will continue to provide updates about COVID-19 outbreaks in our area.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.