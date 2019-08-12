Requesting Assistance – Witness to Road Rage Incident at the LCBO Parking Lot Long Lake Road

We are requesting the Public’s assistance to locate an individual who witnessed a Road Rage incident on Friday, August 9, 2019 around 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the L.C.B.O. located at 2400 Long Lake Road.

We have been provided with information that suggests an individual may have filmed the incident in question involving a Black Ford SUV and a Dark Grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck being driven by a man in his 50’s with salt and pepper hair, as well as, a goatee and mustache.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and/or captured the incident on film is asked to contact Constable Weber via phone at 705-675-9171 extension 7798710 or via email at devin.weber@gsps.ca.

We would like to remind community members that when faced with an aggressive driver, please do not engage in behaviour that may escalate the situation (honking, hand gestures, verbal cues, pumping the brakes, etc.) and continue to focus on driving your vehicle in a safe manner. If you are approached by an aggressive driver, lock yours doors, roll-up your windows and if you require assistance, contact Police.