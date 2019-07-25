Requesting Assistance to Identify Man – Voyeurism Incident at New Sudbury Shopping Centre

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on December 6, 2018, a man entered a women’s clothing store in the New Sudbury Shopping Centre. The man proceeded towards an occupied change room where he bent down and placed his cell phone under the door. The 15-year old girl using the change room saw the cell phone and immediately confronted the man causing him to flee on foot.

The man is described as being White, between the ages of 45-50 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, with a slim build, and short dark hair with some grey and balding on the top/back of his head. At the time of the incident he was wearing prescription glasses, jeans, a black sweat shirt and a black jacket.

Investigators have followed up on all of the tips and information received regarding his possible identity, however he has yet to be positively identified.

We are requesting the Public’s assistance to identify this man and anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact Detective Constable Kidder at 705-675-9171 extension 2307 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.