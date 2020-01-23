Request Assistance to Identify Suspects in Relation to Stolen Prosthetic Leg

At around 1:00 a.m. on January 23rd, 2020, two unknown suspects entered a residence on King Street in Sudbury while the occupant of the residence was asleep.

The two suspects took a pair of pants that were lying on the occupant’s bed, which contained the occupant’s wallet and prosthetic leg. The suspects then immediately fled the residence.

Descriptors of the two suspects are unknown at this time.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the two suspects and also in the retrieval of the stolen property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 or call Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477).