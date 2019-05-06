REGINALD PHILIP JACKO

October 5, 1959 – May 4, 2019

In Loving Memory of Reginald Philip Jacko, October 5, 1959 to May 4, 2019 passed away peacefully at home in Rabbit Island at 59 years of age. He will be missed greatly by his sisters Dolory, of Wikwemikong; Doreen Jackson (Mark) of Marseilles, IL; Valerie, Phyllis (Wally), and Evelyn, all of Toronto; niece Julie Gamrat, and great-niece Andie, whom he adored very much. Forever cherished by his many nieces and nephews. He is reunited with his parents, Jacob and Bessie (Gaiashk) Jacko; brothers Jerome Gaiashk, Alec Gaiashk, and Cornelius Jacko; and sister Dorothy ‘Cookie’ Pitawanakwat. In his younger years, Philip worked at the Playboy Club in Chicago, and as a tree planter in Northern Ontario. He loved playing cards with family, watching old classic movies, music, and exploring the outdoors. He was a history buff and had an active political mind. Special thanks go out to his palliative care nurses, Monica and Susan, who provided excellent care and to caring and supportive friend Maurice Fox. Visitation was at Rabbit Island Center on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am. Funeral Mass is at Holy Cross on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 am with burial to follow in Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.