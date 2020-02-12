Reel in a chance to out-fish legend Bob Izumi at the Manitoulin Ice Showdown 

MANITOULIN – Celebrity fishing personality Bob Izumi is gearing up to be on Manitoulin Island to host and film the Real Fishing Show at the second edition of the Manitoulin Ice Showdown on February 22-23.

Derby contestants will not only have a shot at over $50,000 in cash and prizes but will now have a chance to enter the “Out-fish Bob Izumi Contest.” This fun-filled contest will have participants competing for a Manitoulin Ice Showdown prize pack with plenty of sponsored swag and of course bragging rights. To enter the contest participants will simply have to beat Bob’s heaviest fish throughout the weekend which will qualify them for a random draw to determine the winner.

“This contest gives Manitoulin Ice Showdown participants a fun and unique chance to ‘beat Bob at his own game,’ which will surely amp up the competition a notch or two as participants try their best to beat Canada’s most seasoned angler,” states Giselle Aiabens, Wikwemikong Tourism Special Events Coordinator, with a chuckle.

The fun doesn’t end there. The Manitoulin Ice Showdown has partnered with the Manitoulin Brewing Company and the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre to host the meet and greet social with the Izumis featuring live entertainment from Elijah and the Backburners on Saturday, February 23 from 7 to 9 pm. Join fellow anglers for appetizers, entertainment and the live draw for the registration prize for the 2020 Polaris Voyageur 550.

As part of The Fishing Manitoulin Destination Filming Partnership, Wikwemikong Tourism is bringing together industry partners to invest in promoting Manitoulin Island as a four-season destination. Bob Izumi’s Real Fishing Show, along with Fuel the Fire TV, will be filming the event as part of a unique collaboration to showcase four-season angling opportunities on Manitoulin Island. The two productions will air in 2020 and 2021 on Global TV, World Fishing Network and the Sportsman Channel. The partnership includes Northeastern Ontario Tourism, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, Explore Manitoulin and the Wiikwemkoong Anglers Club.

“Having Bob Izumi film and host the Showdown will, no doubt, raise the profile of our event but more importantly filming the two television productions will ensure that we are doing our part to promote the Island as an iconic destination” states Wikwemikong Tourism manager Luke Wassegijig

The Manitoulin Ice Showdown has evolved from the Wikwemikong Ice Fishing Derby into a multi-day destination fishing event attracting anglers from across the province. It is expected that having Bob Izumi’s Real Fishing Show combined with the over $50,000 in prizes will make the 2020 event an even bigger draw for anglers.

Bob Izumi is Canada’s most popular fishing personality and one of the foremost spokespersons on the sport. Mr. Izumi has influenced three generations of anglers with his 40 years of promotional work through seminars, his Real Fishing TV show, magazine and radio show. Mr. Izumi’s infectious enthusiasm and approachable demeanour have made him a TV friend to millions of Canadians. As anyone who has ever met him will agree, he’s exactly the same down-to-earth guy when you meet him in person.

For more information, or to purchase a ticket to the Manitoulin Ice Showdown, visit FishManitoulin.com, Manitoulin Ice Showdown on Facebook or by calling 705-859-3477.