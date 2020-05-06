Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Wild Ramps

The wild leeks (or ramps) are showing themselves in big patches throughout the bush. The ramps are still quite small but big in flavour. They take a bit of time to harvest, but they add so much to recipes and since they are available only for a short while, make the most of them!

Bacon and Ramp Vinaigrette

Use this recipe for a salad, drizzled on top of soups or spoon some on top of grilled meat. Use any bacon but my favourite is the picnic bacon that Max Burt produces.

12 ramps, cleaned and cut up into large pieces

2 slices bacon

3/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup fresh minced parsley

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Place ramps and bacon into a frying pan. Cook over medium heat until the ramps are brown and bacon is crisp, 4-5 minutes. Place in a blender. Add half the oil, parsley, vinegar, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. With motor running slowly add the remaining oil until emulsified.

Gluten Free Wild Ramp Fritters

You can use regular flour in this recipe. I tried it with spelt and found that the spelt gave it a different texture and flavour.

1/2 cup gluten free flour or unbleached

all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 large eggs beaten

1/2 cup cold sparkling mineral water

3 cups chopped ramps (both the bulb and

greens)

Butter or oil

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and parmesan cheese. Add eggs and cold mineral water, mix until the batter is smooth. Fold in the chopped ramps. Heat oil or butter in a skillet over medium heat. Drop spoonfuls of the batter (roughly 2 Tbsp) into the hot skillet. Cook each fritter 1-2 minutes per side, until lightly browned and cooked through. Transfer cooked fritters to a paper towel-lined plate. Eat them warm or cold.

Great with wild leek and potato soup!