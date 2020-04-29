Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Many, many years ago I decided to try a pasta dish using cannelloni. It was a disaster. I bought the dried cannelloni noodles, cooked them following the recipe then stuffed them. It was the stuffing part that put me over the edge. It didn’t matter how careful I was I ended up with just about each cannelloni splitting somewhere! I found a different recipe that I love and have been making it for years. A bit more work but I wasn’t pulling my hair out and swearing!

I discovered the recipe in the cookbook that I bought in 1984 ‘The Harrowsmith Pasta Cookbook.’

Three Cheese and Spinach Cannelloni

The secret is making and using crepes instead of noodles. To save on time buy a hearty tomato pasta sauce. You can switch spinach with Swiss chard or kale or beet tops. Use a good Parmesan cheese, it does make a difference in flavour.

CREPES:

6 eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups water

Combine eggs, flour, salt and water in a blender. Blend and then let sit 30 minutes or longer in the fridge.

Grease and heat an 8-inch skillet or a crepe pan. Pour in 1/4 cup of batter rotating skillet quickly to spread batter evenly. Cook over medium heat until top is dry or flip half way through and lightly brown one side. Cool on a wire rack, then stack with wax paper between crepes.

FILLING:

2 lbs ricotta cheese

1/2 lb mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup chopped frozen spinach thawed and drained

4 Tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

2-3 cups tomato sauce

For the filling, combine all remaining ingredients except 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese and tomato sauce. Blend well. Spread about 1/4 cup filling down the centre of each crepe and roll up. You can roll it up like a cigar or roll it up tucking the ends in like a package. Place completed rolls, seam side down, in a shallow casserole dish making two layers if necessary. Top with tomato sauce and remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes. Serves 8.