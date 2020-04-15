Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Bread and Yeast

Questions that have come up are how to make bread without using yeast, and can you make yeast? The answer is yes to both. The best advice I can give on both accounts is to look on Google and YouTube. The best is YouTube because of the hands on explanation you can watch.

I make a sourdough Polish spelt and rye flour bread (this of course does not require yeast) that only I and my husband eat! The family joke is you can use the loaf as a weapon or a door stop. I am okay with that—more for us. If you would like the recipe email me and I can send it to you.

For people that can’t eat bread and if you would like a change, the two recipes this week are very different but healthy.

Seed and Nut Bread

In this recipe please note there are a lot of substitutions. Instead of writing them down here I just put them beside each ingredient. The really important part of the recipe is to make sure your nuts and seeds are chopped—too big and the bread will crumble when you slice it. The loaf is great toasted.

1 cup almonds, walnuts or pecans chopped

3/4 cup buckwheat, millet or quinoa

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/2 cup psyllium husks or ground flax seeds

1/2 cup sesame seeds or hemp seeds

3/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

2 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup quinoa or short grain rice

1 cup extra water to cook the rice or quinoa

*You can refrigerate seeded bread for up to seven days.

Dosa

Another recipe to let sit overnight and will keep in your refrigerator for up to five days. I have kept this recipe simple. To spruce it up with different spices check out more of the same recipes online. You can make them thin or thick but you need to fry them in a generous amount of good oil.

1 1/2 cup long grain rice

1/2 cup black lentils or red or green

3 quarts water

Place the rice and lentils in a separate bowl and cover them with water. Let them sit for 6 hours.

Drain the rice and lentils and place them in a blender. Add 1 cup of water at a time until you have a pancake batter. Add salt and pepper to taste and place in a bowl. Cover the bowl and let them sit overnight on the counter. In the morning you can see where the mixture has started to bubble, a little.

Give it a stir and add some more water if you think the batter is too thick. Place some oil in the frying pan and heat until a drop of the batter will sizzle. You can now make one large pancake or some small ones. Don’t be shy with the oil. They need to be crispy and brown.

You can cook them all at once or just a few. The batter will keep easily up to five days in the fridge.

I use them instead of bread and also will make a dinner with them. Top the Dosa with refried beans, guacamole and salsa. Serve with a salad or roasted vegetables.