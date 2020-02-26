Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Daube of Beef with Orange

This is an easy recipe to put together. Make extra, portion into containers and pop it into the freezer for later meals.

A great dish to serve company, this layered stew is truly no-tend as it simmers in the oven or the crock pot or even quicker in the Instant Pot. The secret is to marinate the meat for at least six hours or overnight. Serve with crusty bread or mashed potatoes and a green salad.

Daube of Beef with Orange

If you don’t have red wine you can substitute with one cup beef broth, 1/4 cup each of orange juice and red wine vinegar. I didn’t use the bacon and added a variety of fresh mushrooms—cremini, shiitake, Portobello and oyster.

1 large orange

3lb stew beef, cut in 2-inch cubes

1 1/2 cups dry red wine (or substitute)

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt and dried thyme

1/2 tsp pepper

1 bay leaf

5 cloves garlic crushed

1/2 lb slices side bacon, cut into 2-inch pieces, divided up into three equal portions (optional)

1/2 to 1 lb mushrooms (I used 1 lb) cut in half or thick pieces

8 carrots, sliced

4 small or 2 large onions, thickly sliced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour or potato starch

2 1/2 cups beef broth

4 Tbsp tomato paste

Cut long wide strips of rind (without white part) from the orange. In a large bowl, combine beef, orange rind strips, wine, oil, salt, thyme, pepper, bay leaf and garlic. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least six hours or overnight.

Arrange one-third of the bacon (if using) over the bottom of the casserole, or crock pot or Instant Pot. Cover with half of the mushrooms, then half of the carrots, then half of the onions.

Reserve marinade, place the beef in a bowl and toss with flour to coat completely. Take half of the beef and place on top of the onions.

Repeat all the layers one more time. Cover with remaining bacon.

Stir the beef broth and tomato paste into the reserved marinade; pour over the casserole. Cover and bake in 325°F oven for 3.5 to 4 hours or until beef is very tender.

Discard bay leaf and orange rind. Stew can be refrigerated for up to four days or portion for the freezer.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.