Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

I am a big supporter of buying your food local, then from Ontario, then from Canada. Buy in season and even better, right from the producer. My mantra, or I should say my belief in this, all came together when (the time of year for hibernating) I went into Netflix and started watching the show ‘Rotten.’ A real eye opener on how real food can become fraud and how the consumer needs to be much more aware of where our food comes from.

This week I have included a few recipes that are quick to make and healthy.

Apple Muffins

These are my favourite muffins. I use Loon Song spelt flour and they remain moist. I have made them with honey, with maple syrup and without the honey and just used the dates. It all depends on how sweet you are!

1 cup pitted dates

2 large apples peeled, cored and cut into small pieces

1 1/4 cups whole wheat or spelt flour

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

3/4 cup natural almond, peanut, or sunflower seed

butter

1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

Put dates in large mixing bowl. Boil 1/2 cup water and pour over dates to cover. Let dates soak for about five minutes or until they are soft enough to mash with a fork.

Leaving water in the bowl, take a fork and mash until a puree forms. Add the nut butter and honey and mix it all together. Add the apple pieces and stir gently until they are well coated.

Add all the remaining ingredients to the bowl and stir until just combined.

With a scoop or spoon place the batter into a lined muffin pan. You will fill up the 12 cups.

Bake at 350°F for 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Nestle Crunch

This recipe calls for crisp rice cereal. Mmmm easier said than done. I went to buy regular Rice Krispies and noticed the first ingredient on the ingredient list was sugar. This wasn’t going to work because I didn’t want to eat white sugar. In my cupboard I had a package of quinoa puffs which I used. They did not create a “crunchy” square, but were still good. I need to find some sugar-free rice cereal!

Double the recipe to fill an 8-inch pan

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp cocoa powder or raw cacao

1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp maple syrup

1/3 cup crisp rice cereal *because I used the Quinoa puffs (very tiny puffs) I added 1 1/3 cups

Optional: seeds or nuts, about 1/2 cup

Melt coconut oil in a small pot. Add cocoa powder and maple syrup and stir. Add the crisp rice cereal, nuts or seeds. Line a small baking pan, about 5-inch size with parchment paper. Pour chocolate into pan and place in refrigerator until set. Lift parchment paper out with the bars onto a cutting board and cut into squares. Store in the refrigerator.

Salad Dressings

So simple and so good. Takes up to 10 minutes from start to finish. I can’t remember the last time I bought salad dressing from a store! Make extra and it will keep up to a week in your fridge.

Blue cheese-kefir dressing

Process 4 ounces blue cheese, 1/2 cup kefir milk, two cloves garlic, two chopped green onions, 1/8 cup walnuts and 1/2 cup fresh parsley in a small food processor or blender until smooth. Add 1 Tbsp lemon juice and 1 Tbsp olive oil; blend then season with salt and pepper. Makes one cup.

Vinegar and mustard vinaigrette

Place 1/3 cup organic apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil or sunflower seed oil, two cloves garlic and 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard in a small food processor or blender; process until smooth. Makes 3 /4 cup.