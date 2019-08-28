Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Blueberries are one of my favourite fruits. Easy to freeze and then use in different recipes all year long.

Honey Blueberry Muffins

You can leave out the white sugar—they just won’t be as sweet.

1/4 cup butter softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 egg

1 1/2 cups cake-and-pastry flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Whip the butter, sugar and honey until well blended. Add the egg and beat until light in colour. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder. Add to the creamed ingredients alternately with the buttermilk. Gently fold in the blueberries.

Spoon into paper lined muffin tins. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 12 muffins.

Buckwheat and Quinoa Blueberry Muffins

These muffins are heavy duty. Lots of goodness in a small package!

1/2 cup quinoa flakes

1/2 cup milk of your choice (almond, soy, coconut)

1 cup spelt flour

1 cup buckwheat flour

3 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 /4 cup raw cane sugar or coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

3/4 cup coconut oil

3/4 cup maple syrup

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12 cup muffin tin with paper liners.

Place the quinoa flakes and milk in a large bowl, mix well and allow to soak for 20 minutes. Add both the flours, the baking powder, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, egg, oil and maple syrup and mix to combine. Gently fold in the blueberries. Spoon the mixture into the muffin tins. Bake for 20 -25 minutes or until just cooked when tested with a skewer.