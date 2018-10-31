Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

I love making soup because it’s so versatile. You can change it up every season and it seems to soothe the soul while making it and then sitting down and eating it.

Potato Chowder

Remember when I wrote about making your own pesto from the herbs out of the garden and freezing them in small containers? Well, this is where I use them the most, as a substitute for chicken, beef or vegetable stock. You actually don’t need to make soup with stock. Most of the powder or cubes of stock just have lots of salt and chemicals. If you make your own stock that’s a bonus.

I used coconut milk instead of heavy cream and omitted the bacon. The pesto that I added at the end was the one I made using wild leeks. The recipe is just a guide line, feel free to add other vegetables like butternut squash, carrots or sweet red peppers. You can even change up the meat to sausage, ham, turkey or chicken.

4 slices bacon (if not using bacon 3 Tbsp sunflower seed oil instead)

2 leeks, halved lengthwise, white and light green parts thinly sliced, rinsed

1 large onion, halved, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

5 cups broth or water, your choice

1 lb. potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup heavy cream

Toppings;

Sprinkle with thinly sliced green onions, fresh chives, fresh parsley and/or cilantro

1. In a large pot cook bacon slices until crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels, keeping drippings in the pan. (After bacon is cool, chop finely.)

2. Add leeks, onion, and garlic to pan with bacon drippings. Stir in a pinch of sugar and salt; reduce to low. Cook 20 minutes or until softened.

3. Add liquid (broth or water) potatoes, and any extra vegetables that you like. You can also add the pesto. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, uncovered until potatoes are soft. For added thickness, mash some of the potatoes.

4. Stir in the cream and heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Top with bacon and a sprinkling of your favourite fresh herbs.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

*Make extra to freeze and the soup does taste better the next day if there is any left!